Sandra Huller, Willem Dafoe team up for 'Late Flame' .

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-nominated actors Sandra Huller and Willem Dafoe are set to feature together in the upcoming movie 'Late Fame'.

Kent Jones, who made his feature directorial debut with 2018's 'Diane', will helm the movie from a script by 'May December' scribe Samy Burch. It will be produced by Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon for Killer Films.

'Late Flame' follows the story of "Ed Saxberger (Dafoe), who wrote a book of poetry a long time ago that no one ever cared about. When a group of young artists rediscover his work, he must reassess his genius.

The wild card in the group is Gloria (Hüller), a talented and mercurial theatre actress who is all set to be admired by Saxberger, this legendary figure from a gritty New York golden age, according to the official synopsis.

Huller, 46, was recently seen in two Oscar-nominated movies -- Jonathan Glazer's 'The Zone of Interest' and Justine Triet's 'Anatomy of a Fall'.

"The Zone of Interest" had won the Oscar for Best International Feature at the 2024 Academy Awards. Dafoe has been nominated four times at the Oscars. He earned nods for his performances in 'At Eternity's Gate', 'Platoon', 'Shadow Of The Vampire'and 'The Florida Project'.