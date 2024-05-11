Andy Serkis to headline and direct 'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'

As reported earlier, a new set of 'The Lord of the Rings' films are in development. The first project in it will focus on Andy Serkis’s famous Gollum character and will come out in theatres in 2026 through Warner Bros. Serkis is also attached as the director of the project, with the working title,' Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'.

Peter Jackson, the maker of the first three 'Lord of the Rings' films, will produce the project alongside his partners Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh. Writers Boyens and Walsh are now working on its screenplay, alongside Arty Papageorgiou and Phoebe Gittins. Serkis will also serve as an executive producer, alongside Jonathan Cavendish of The Imaginarium and Ken Kamins.

Meanwhile, a standalone animated feature, 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim', is scheduled to release on December 13. The film is directed by Kenji Kamiyama. It is set 200 years before the events of The Hobbit, the second series of films in the Middle-earth franchise.