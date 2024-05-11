John Malkovich joins the cast of 'The Fantastic Four'

John Malkovich is set to make his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 'The Fantastic Four'. Details regarding Malkovich’s role and the film’s plot are still under wraps. WandaVision director Matt Shakman is helming it.

'The Fantastic Four' is jointly scripted by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer and Peter Cameron. Kevin Feige is producing the film, which is set to hit the theatres on July 25, 2025.

The cast also includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing), Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser who recently signed on for an undisclosed role.

A two-time Oscar nominee, John Malkovich, known for his roles in 'Dangerous Liaisons' and 'Being John Malkovich', was recently seen starring in Netflix’s 'Ripley' and Apple TV+’s drama series 'The New Look'. Up next, Malkovich has Julian Schnabel’s 'Hand of Dante', A24’s horror film 'Opus', and the biopic 'The Yellow Tie', which is based on the life of the famous Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache lined up.