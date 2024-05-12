'The Boy And the Heron' movie review: An incisive rumination on grief through Miyazaki’s vibrant imagination

Hayao Miyazaki’s films, with all the adorable characters, watercolour painting aesthetics, and dreamy worlds, have often touched upon darker themes like death and loss. That being said, The Boy And The Heron, might still be the most sombre Miyazaki film yet. Replete with signature Ghibli cosiness, the film still embraces the ache and unease of grief. A young boy named Mahito loses his mother to a fire accident. His father marries his late mother’s sister Natsuko, and then they move to a rural estate, where Mahito encounters a talking heron who reveals that his mother is alive, and takes Mahito on a grand adventure into a mystical world.

Right from the beginning, a sense of profound stillness pervades the film. We do not hear the rustle of wind through the grass, nor do we see the trees gently sway, or hear the chirps and calls of birds and insects. As Mahito interacts with his new home, in the background, we see that the world is completely still. In his films, Miyazaki takes particular care in imbuing life into his world. Through the sound of the wind, the call of the crickets, and the parade of magnificent clouds, in the background, nature is always in motion.

The filmmaker feeds your senses with every frame, which is not the case with this film. Perhaps, the stillness in The Boy And The Heron is how we are made to see the world through Mahito’s eyes, and how it is drenched in grief over the loss of his mother. The first moment in the film where we see torrential winds, is when the grey heron tells Mahito that he could take him to see his mother. The possibility of seeing her again shatters the stillness and brings life back into his world again.

Once Mahito descends into the magical oceanic realm, the film starts getting progressively surreal with every passing scene. In a dream-like succession of scenes, we are introduced to a number of zany characters; like the tiny blob-like creatures known as warawara, that are essentially souls yet to be born, the pelicans who devour them, politically shrewd parakeets who eat people, and so on. The other realm being an allegory for death, time, and fate, is unmissable.

When Mahito enters the place, a fisher woman who saves him from an aggressive flock of pelicans, comments that, ‘He reeks of death’. The tomb-like structures, and the tall cypress trees in the other realm, seems to be inspired from Arnold Boklin’s famous painting, ‘Isle Of The Dead’. It is the place where Mahito encounters younger versions of the older adults in his life, where his ancestor, essentially the guardian of the realm, tries to make sense of all the life and death in his bloodline by stacking blocks. His attempts to create a better world of the realm, one without malice, and Mahito’s acceptance of his inner malice towards the end, forms the philosophical fulcrum of the entire story.