EXPLAINER | Blockout 2024 movement: Why celebs are losing followers post Met Gala

Every year the Met Gala (a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute) marks the intersection between Hollywood and fashion. And 2024 is not the first time this event has drawn parallels with The Hunger Games, and it probably won't be the last.

Although stars like Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian took their new looks to great heights on the red carpet, a lot of folks were not exactly pleased as dozens of pro-Palestine protesters were arrested outside the event hoping to get those inside to acknowledge the war in Gaza.

The staggering number of innocent lives lost has only escalated with Israel stepping up the ravages of war in Gaza's southern city of Rafah.

Therefore, social media users have started a movement and those behind it say that the results could impact the money stars and influencers make from platforms such as TikTok, X and Instagram.