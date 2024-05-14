Palestinian band escapes horrors of war but members’ futures remain uncertain

DOHA, Qatar: They stroll Doha’s waterfront promenade and sing softly about children who are now “birds in heaven,” flying free of the pain of the war in Gaza.

For the Palestinian group Sol Band, it seems surreal that weeks ago they were hiding from Israeli shelling.

“I just want the war to end,” said Rahaf Shamaly, the band’s main vocalist and only woman. “I want to return to Gaza, walk and clean up its streets, hug my family, and sing with the band in the place where we started from.”

Five of the band’s seven musicians returned to Gaza in August to work on their next album.

“We had a lot of music and performances planned,” said Fares Anbar, the band’s percussionist.

But on Oct. 7, Hamas, along with other militants, attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 others hostage. Israel retaliated with a military campaign that has so far killed more than 35,000 people and leveled large swaths of Gaza.

In April, the five bandmates were able to leave Gaza via Egypt to Qatar.

The band — which formed in 2012 and plays both traditional Arabic songs and their own modern pop songs — has long served as a refuge for its members who grew up in Gaza amid grinding poverty and other hardships. Their home, a 360-square-kilometer (140-square-mile) enclave, has been blockaded for years by Egypt and Israel. Its population of 2.3 million Palestinians has suffered through previous rounds of war between Israel and Hamas, which has ruled the strip since 2007.

“Living under a siege, an occupation, and living through very difficult circumstances … music was my only escape since I was a child,” the band’s founder and percussionist, Said Fadel, said.

Music shaped Fadel’s life. His grandfather was one of the first percussionists in the area and his grandmother played the oud, a lute-like stringed musical instrument common in the Middle East and Africa.

Of Sol Band’s songs, “Raweq Wa Haddy,” or “Chill Down,” is their most famous. The lyrics that promise “great days coming back,” now seem a lifetime away for people who are moving from place to place, hiding from airstrikes.