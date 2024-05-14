Tabu to star in Hollywood series 'Dune: Prophecy'

Tabu has joined the cast of Dune: Prophecy, reports Variety. She will appear in multiple episodes of the series as Sister Francesca. The character is described as a “strong, intelligent, and alluring woman" who "leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.”

Dune: Prophecy takes inspiration from 'Sisterhood of Dune,' a novel by Kevin J Anderson and Brian Herbert. Its official logline reads thus: "Set within the expansive universe of ‘Dune,’ created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

It also features actors Emily Watson, Travis Fimmel, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, Johdi May, Josh Heuston, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Jade Anouka, Chloe Lea, Edward Davis, Faoileann Cunningham, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and Aoife Hinds.

Alison Schapker is the showrunner and one of the executive producers. Diane Ademu-John, who also serves as an executive producer, co-developed Dune: Prophecy. Anna Foerster directed and executive produced multiple episodes, which include the pilot. Legendary Television and Max co-produce the series, with the former bankrolling the Dune film franchise as well.

There are two instalments in the said reboot franchise, with a third one also in the pipeline.

Coming to Tabu, this is her second role in a series, with the first one being A Suitable Boy. Her other Hollywood credits include The Namesake and Life of Pi. She was last seen in the Hindi film Crew.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)