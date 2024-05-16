'Shark Tank India' judge Namita Thapar makes her Cannes debut

CANNES: Entrepreneur and 'Shark Tank India' judge Namita Thapar made her debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

On day 2 of Cannes 2024, she attended the premiere of Chris Hemsworth-starrer Furiosa A Mad Max Saga.

Taking to Instagram, Namita shared pictures from the French Riviera. She looked stunning in a ruffled, off-the-shoulder gown by Lebanese fashion designer Elio Abou Fayssal.

"Cannes 2024 :)," she captioned the post, leaving her fans elated.

"So proud of you," a social media user commented.

"Woww... you look just fabbb and you are truly breaking stereotypes about entrepreneurs," another one wrote.

Like every year, this time also many Indian stars are expected to slay at Cannes Film Festival 2024. Celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sobhita Dhulipala will also mark their presence at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act), starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard. During the opening ceremony, Oscar winner Meryl Streep received the honorary Palme d'Or.

On Wednesday, Bharat Pavilion was inaugurated at Cannes.

Representing the country, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju along with H.E. Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France attended the event.

Hosted each year at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Government of India, Bharat's participation is spearheaded by the National Film Development Corporation as the nodal agency and FICCI as the industry partner.