Horrifying to watch myself on screen says Hugh Grant

What made you want to take on the role of 'Tony the Tiger' (the mascot of Frosted Flakes), or at least the man behind it, in Unfrosted?

I thought the script was really funny. And of course, it’s Jerry Seinfeld and a whole host of top American comedians. I was happy to be asked. Also, the older I get, the more I enjoy playing twisted, angry little men, and this felt like a good opportunity to do that.

How did you become part of what is otherwise a very American cast?

I can’t really remember. The offer came in and I thought the character of Thurl Ravenscroft—this experienced actor behind 'Tony the Tiger'—sounded fun. I spoke to Jerry about it on Zoom, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t talk him out of casting me. I sent him a video of what I planned to do and he still wanted me (laughs).

How would you describe Thurl Ravenscroft?

My take on Ravenscroft was that he seemed like a dark, distant cousin of Phoenix Buchanan, the actor I played in 'Paddington 2'. But Ravenscroft is not a made-up character, of course. He really was a distinguished theatre actor who somehow found his career reduced to playing 'Tony the Tiger' for Kellogg’s breakfast cereal ads. He was slightly uncomfortable about it, and that was the inspiration behind my approach to playing him which, I have to say, was an awful lot of fun.

What about the character did you find enjoyable?

It was really just his pure, poisonous, disappointed rage at where he has ended up in life. I enjoy that kind of shocking vanity and narcissism in a character. It’s something to do with me getting older, I think. But, we all love a baddie. And, not just actors; audiences too.