Horrifying to watch myself on screen says Hugh Grant
What made you want to take on the role of 'Tony the Tiger' (the mascot of Frosted Flakes), or at least the man behind it, in Unfrosted?
I thought the script was really funny. And of course, it’s Jerry Seinfeld and a whole host of top American comedians. I was happy to be asked. Also, the older I get, the more I enjoy playing twisted, angry little men, and this felt like a good opportunity to do that.
How did you become part of what is otherwise a very American cast?
I can’t really remember. The offer came in and I thought the character of Thurl Ravenscroft—this experienced actor behind 'Tony the Tiger'—sounded fun. I spoke to Jerry about it on Zoom, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t talk him out of casting me. I sent him a video of what I planned to do and he still wanted me (laughs).
How would you describe Thurl Ravenscroft?
My take on Ravenscroft was that he seemed like a dark, distant cousin of Phoenix Buchanan, the actor I played in 'Paddington 2'. But Ravenscroft is not a made-up character, of course. He really was a distinguished theatre actor who somehow found his career reduced to playing 'Tony the Tiger' for Kellogg’s breakfast cereal ads. He was slightly uncomfortable about it, and that was the inspiration behind my approach to playing him which, I have to say, was an awful lot of fun.
What about the character did you find enjoyable?
It was really just his pure, poisonous, disappointed rage at where he has ended up in life. I enjoy that kind of shocking vanity and narcissism in a character. It’s something to do with me getting older, I think. But, we all love a baddie. And, not just actors; audiences too.
So would you rather play a baddie than be the good guy?
I never used to think I would, but now I do. Being a baddie suits me better, I think. It’s closer to me. Also, the layers of duplicity that come with playing such roles suits acting because it is all about covering things up.
You have also described this as the ‘freak show’ phase of your career. What do you mean by that?
Just that. I’m at the freak-show stage where just about every role I’m offered is some kind of a weirdo, freak and pervert. And now, animals too. I have just been offered the part of an orangutan!
What was it like working with Jerry Seinfeld?
Great. There’s this thing about us hating each other, but we actually got along really well except for one teeny-tiny row over one scene. We’re quite similar. Jerry even does a pretty good impression of me, which is flattering. But, I started out doing sketch-show comedy, so I have always had more in common with comedians than actors.
Would you say there is any difference between American and British humour?
Very little, in my experience.
Do you ever improvise your great one-liners?
Sometimes, but they’re mostly in the script. Sometimes I make something up and it works; sometimes it doesn’t.
What would you be doing now if you hadn’t made it as an actor?
Before acting, I was in advertising. I wrote and produced radio commercials and was quite happy doing that. So, maybe I would still be doing it if this hadn’t worked out. I wrote some good ads for Mighty White bread, Brylcreem etc.
Everyone is excited about the return of Bridget Jones. What can you tell us?
It’s a good script. It’s the best of the four films so far. It’s based on the Helen Fielding book, which was inspired by her having to bring up two children by herself after her husband died. It’s going to be funny and moving.
Did you ever think you would be reunited with Renee Zellweger for another Bridget Jones film all these years later?
No, never. It’s all a pleasant surprise, to both of us. I thought we were done but then, you never know. Do you?
Do you ever watch any of your old movies?
No. Watching myself on screen is horrifying. But, if I had to choose, it would be Music and Lyrics. But generally, I wouldn’t watch it. It gives me no pleasure whatsoever to watch myself.