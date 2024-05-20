Age is just a number for George Miller

My favourite moment in George Miller’s 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'—the origin story of Furiosa—is a rather anomalous, tender one, on a tangent from the unrelenting, adrenaline-pumping action that otherwise defines the post-apocalyptic Mad Max universe spread over five films and 45 years now. It’s in the chapter called 'The Stowaway', when Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke) asks Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy): “Where do you think you are going?”

He wants to journey along to eventually help her reach her destination, i.e., her home in Green Place of Many Mothers. There’s something incredibly romantic about their unplanned alliance that grows, evolves, and matures throughout the film. You want them to stay as a team to get past the Wasteland even while you want to see Furiosa eventually get home from where she had been abducted as a child by the Biker Horde headed by Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

The prequel to the brilliant 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015), starts out spectacularly. However, while it has you in its grip initially, it gradually loses its way amid marauding tribes, lynch mobs and innumerable chases through the dunes on bikes and other souped-up vehicles. Some moments take your breath away but don’t add up to pack in a wallop.

However, the newest addition to “Western on wheels”, as someone chose to describe the 'Mad Max' franchise to 'Miller', does still show the about-to-be-80 filmmaker on top of his game—imagining and executing the wildest and most frenzied of action set-pieces while maintaining the coherence and inner logic of the world and constantly expanding the horizon of “visual music” as he chooses to describe cinema.

