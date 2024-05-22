Polarising picture show

What’s cinema if it doesn’t incite extreme reactions in viewers? Cannes 2024 has had a fair share of such films, one of which predictably has been from the perennially unpredictable Yorgos Lanthimos of The Lobster, and Poor Things fame. His new film, Kinds of Kindness, playing in the main competition section, has had people either raving or ranting; there are very few stationed in the middle ground.

The anthology film, comprising three different urban fables, has the same set of actors—Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley among others—moving in and out of the varied scenarios and narratives and playing an eclectic set of characters. However, all are bound by one quality: extreme weirdness.

The first segment titled The Death of RMF kicks off to an electric start with Annie Lennox’s song ‘Sweet Dreams’ and then abruptly takes us into a weird world where one man’s life is controlled in all sorts of bizarre ways by another—be it his eating plan or the number of times he can make love or the gifts of a blue BMW, John McEnroe’s smashed racquet or Ayrton Senna’s scorched helmet, that are bestowed on him—or taken away—at will. What happens when another person walks away with what was once his life? What happens when he decides to move out of the imprisonment of this Hotel California-like situation?

The exploration of a manipulated human life held the promise of those eat-the-rich films by Ruben Ostlund but the next segment—RMF is Flying—gets into an even more macabre zone. Here, Lanthimos explores jealousy, up close and personal, with a man doubting his wife when she returns home after being stranded at sea. Why is she suddenly eating chocolates that she never liked? Why have her feet grown too big for her boots? She is forced to go to gruesome lengths to prove her husband’s suspicions wrong. So far so good. Lanthimos keeps us glued and invested.