Liam Neeson to headline action thriller Mongoose

Liam Neeson has signed on to star in Mongoose, an action thriller, billed as a ‘cross-country car chase’. Veteran stunt professional Mark Vanselow will direct the film. It will reunite Neeson with Code Entertainment, which produced his two The Ice Road films. The film will go on floors in January 2025, and the makers are looking for further cast members.

“We are so very fortunate to be able to make another picture with the extraordinary Liam Neeson and the enormously talented Mark Vanselow. We look forward to another creative journey with our partners and friends,” stated Code Entertainmens’s Bart Rosenblatt and Al Corley.

Mongoose follows war hero Ryan Flanagan (Neeson) who faces criminal charges even as he leads law enforcement on a televised car chase across the nation with the help of his erstwhile Special Forces Army battalion. Neeson is now on the sets of the Naked Gun remake.