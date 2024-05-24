Rupert Friend joins the fourth installment of Jurassic World

The fourth installment of the Jurassic World franchise, starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Manuel Garcia-Ruflo, gets a new addition with the British actor Rupert Friend. According to the makers, this project will mark the beginning of a fresh storyline in the three-decade old franchise.

While the film is the fourth in the Jurrasic World franchise, it is the seventh including the Jurassic Park trilogy by Steven Spielberg. Jurassic World was set 22 years after the events of Jurassic Park. The new trilogy took off 14 years after Spielberg made Jurassic Park III in 2001.

The fourth installment helmed by Gareth Edwards will mark the return of screenwriter David Koeep, who penned the script of Jurassic Park (1993) and its sequel Jurassic Park: The Lost World (1997). The upcoming film is slated for a release on July 2, 2025.

Friend is popular for his roles in Pride & Prejudice, The Death of Stalin, At Eternity’s Gate, and The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.