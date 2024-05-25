Patrick Gibson, Christian Slater, and Molly Brown joins 'Dexter: Original Sin'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The popular crime drama series Dexter is getting a prequel titled Dexter: Original Sin on Paramount+. It is set 15 years before the events of Dexter.

Actors Patrick Gibson, Christian Slater, and Molly Brown have joined the show as the young Dexter Morgan, Harry Morgan (Dexter’s adoptive father), and Debra Morgan (Dexter’s sister), respectively.

The official synopsis of the upcoming 10-episode prequel reads, “The show follows Dexter as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.

With the guidance of his father, Harry, he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police.”