List of winners at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

After 11 days of an exceptional edition, the Jury of the 77th Festival de Cannes, chaired by American director, screenwriter and actress Greta Gerwig, presented its winners’ list among the 22 films presented in Competition this year.

Mohammad Rasoulof accepts the special prize award for the film "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" during the awards ceremony of the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Photo | AP)