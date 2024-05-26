List of winners at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France: After 11 days of an exceptional edition, the Jury of the 77th Festival de Cannes, chaired by American director, screenwriter and actress Greta Gerwig, presented its winners’ list among the 22 films presented in Competition this year.
The List of winners announced Saturday.
PALME d’OR
“Anora”
GRAND PRIX
“All We Imagine as Light”
JURY PRIZE
“Emilia Perez”
SPECIAL PRIZE
“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
BEST ACTOR
Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”
BEST ACTRESS
Ensemble of “Emilia Perez,” Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz
BEST DIRECTOR
Miguel Gomes, “Grand Tour”
BEST SCREENPLAY
“The Substance”
BEST FIRST FEATURE (Camera d’Or)
“Armand”