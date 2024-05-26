English

List of winners at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

After 11 days of an exceptional edition, the Jury of the 77th Festival de Cannes, chaired by American director, screenwriter and actress Greta Gerwig, presented its winners’ list among the 22 films presented in Competition this year.
Mohammad Rasoulof accepts the special prize award for the film "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" during the awards ceremony of the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 25, 2024.
Mohammad Rasoulof accepts the special prize award for the film "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" during the awards ceremony of the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 25, 2024.(Photo | AP)
Associated Press

CANNES, France: After 11 days of an exceptional edition, the Jury of the 77th Festival de Cannes, chaired by American director, screenwriter and actress Greta Gerwig, presented its winners’ list among the 22 films presented in Competition this year.

The List of winners announced Saturday.

PALME d’OR

“Anora”

GRAND PRIX

“All We Imagine as Light”

JURY PRIZE

“Emilia Perez”

SPECIAL PRIZE

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

BEST ACTOR

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”

BEST ACTRESS

Ensemble of “Emilia Perez,” Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz

BEST DIRECTOR

Miguel Gomes, “Grand Tour”

BEST SCREENPLAY

“The Substance”

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Camera d’Or)

“Armand”

Greta Gerwig
77th Cannes Film Festival

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com