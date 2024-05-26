Richard M. Sherman, who fueled Disney charm in 'Mary Poppins', 'It's a Small World,' dies at 95

NEW YORK: Richard M. Sherman, one half of the prolific, award-winning pair of brothers who helped form millions of childhoods by penning the instantly memorable songs for "Mary Poppins," "The Jungle Book" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" — as well as the most-played tune on Earth, "It's a Small World (After All)" — has died. He was 95.

Sherman, together with his late brother Robert, won two Academy Awards for Walt Disney's 1964 smash "Mary Poppins" — best score and best song, "Chim Chim Cher-ee." They also picked up a Grammy for best movie or TV score. Robert Sherman died in London at age 86 in 2012.

The Walt Disney Co. announced that Sherman died on Saturday in a Los Angeles hospital due to age-related illness. "Generations of moviegoers and theme park guests have been introduced to the world of Disney through the Sherman brothers' magnificent and timeless songs. Even today, the duo's work remains the quintessential lyrical voice of Walt Disney," the company said in a remembrance posted on its website.

Their hundreds of credits as joint lyricist and composer also include the films "Winnie the Pooh," "The Slipper and the Rose," "Snoopy Come Home," "Charlotte's Web" and "The Magic of Lassie." Their Broadway musicals included 1974's "Over Here!" and stagings of "Mary Poppins" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" in the mid-2000s.

"Something good happens when we sit down together and work," Richard Sherman told The Associated Press in a 2005 joint interview. "We've been doing it all our lives. Practically since college we've been working together."

Their awards include 23 gold and platinum albums and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They became the only Americans ever to win first prize at the Moscow Film Festival for "Tom Sawyer" in 1973 and were inducted into the Songwriters' Hall of Fame in 2005.

President George W. Bush awarded them the National Medal of Arts in 2008, commended for music that "has helped bring joy to millions."

Most of the songs the Shermans wrote — in addition to being catchy and playful — work on multiple levels for different ages, something they learned from Disney.

"He once told us, early on in our career, 'Don't insult the kid — don't write down to the kid. And don't write just for the adult.' So we write for grandpa and the 4-year-old — and everyone in between — and all see it on a different level," Richard Sherman said.