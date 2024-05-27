Champion Boxer Oleksandr Usyk joins 'The Smashing Machine'

After becoming the newly crowned World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Oleksandr Usyk has joined the cast of Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming film 'The Smashing Machine', backed by A24. According to reports, he is set to play MMA legend Igor Vovchanchyn.

Earlier the makers had released the first look poster of Dwayne Johnson in a never-before-seen role with thick hair and seated in a corner of a ring getting ready for a match. The film also stars Emily Blunt in a prominent role.

'The Smashing Machine' is set to chronicle Mark Kerr’s story, his struggles with addiction, love, friendship, and of course MMA championship victories. Kerr has won above two dozen MMA titles, including a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Championship and World Vale Tudo Championship.

Safdie, popular for directing 'Uncut Gems' and 'Good Time', will write and direct the film. He will also produce the film under the Out for the Count banner alongside Eli Bush and David Koplan, with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Production.