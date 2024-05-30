Andrew Scott joins the cast of 'Knives Out 3'

Andrew Scott, last seen in Ripley, has boarded the cast of the third film in the 'Knives Out' franchise, 'Wake Up Dead Man'. He joins the recently announced Josh O’Connor, and Cailee Spaeny, and Daniel Craig who will be reprising his role as Benoit Blanc.

'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' is expected to go on floors with 2025 being its target for release. Rian Johnson, who helmed the first two films, 'Knives Out' and 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery', is returning to direct the third film from a script he wrote. He is also set to produce it with his partner, Ram Bergman under the T-Street Pictures banner.

'Wake Up Dead Man' will mark a second collaboration between Craig and Scott, who have previously worked together in the James Bond film 'Spectre' (2015).

Scott rose to fame as the ‘hot priest’ from Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s 'Fleabag'. He was recently seen as the titular character in Netflix’s 'Ripley', a neo-noir psychological-thriller series based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley. He was also seen alongside Paul Mescal in the critically acclaimed All Of Us Strangers, helmed by Andrew Haigh. Coming up, he also has Back in Action, a comedy directed by Seth Gordon and also starring Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx and Kyle Chandler among others.