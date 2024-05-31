Guy Ritchie to helm 'Young Sherlock' with Hero Fiennes

KOCHI: Prime Video has ordered 'Young Sherlock', a series based on Andy Lane’s 'Young Sherlock Holmes' novels, with Hero Fiennes Tiffin set for the lead role. Guy Ritchie, who made 'Sherlock Holmes' (2009) and 'Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows' (2011) with Robert Downey Jr as the lead, returns to direct and executive produce the upcoming eight-episode series.

Andy Lane has written eight books in the 'Young Sherlock Holmes' series, with the most recent debuting in 2015. Matthew Parkhill will serve as the show’s writer and showrunner. He will also executive produce alongside Ritchie and Lane.

The show is described as an action-packed origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character. “At age 19, 'Sherlock Holmes' is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever,” the description reads.