Mike Flanagan to direct 'The Exorcist' with a new take

KOCHI: Blumhouse has officially announced that a new 'Exorcist' film would be written, directed and produced by Mike Flanagan in collaboration with Morgan Creek.

Flanagan is best known for 'Doctor Sleep' and Netflix’s anthology series 'Haunting'. The official press release, following an underwhelming reception for 'The Exorcist: Believer' at the box office, stated that Flanagan’s upcoming film will introduce an entirely new story within the 'Exorcist' universe. The 2023-released 'Exorcist' film’s failure forced director David Gordon Green to step down from the franchise.

Flanagan stated, “The 'Exorcist' is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe. Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting.”

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum added, “Mike’s voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse. I immediately responded to Mike’s new take on the world of The Exorcist and can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Adding more on the collaboration, David Robinson, chairman and CEO of Morgan Creek said, “It’s an honor to be working with Mike. I think his vision for this franchise is going to stun audiences worldwide, and I could not be more excited to be working with him, Trevor, Jason and the entire Blumhouse Team.”