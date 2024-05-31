'Thrilled that my body was still responding': Hugh Jackman on challenges of playing Wolverine

WASHINGTON: Hugh Jackman, who is known for his roles in 'Van Helsing', 'Prisoners', 'Les Miserables', among others, talked about the challenges of reprising his role as Wolverine in the upcoming 'Deadpool and Wolverine' film, reported Deadline.

"When I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled. My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain. But the hardest bit...the food," said Jackman. He's always had trouble bulking up.

"I have to eat a lot. For me, for my body type, I'm naturally skinny. To get the size on, that's the hardest bit. That's the bit that does my head in," he added.

Earlier, Ryan Reynolds said he "couldn't believe" the physicality he saw from Jackman.

"Just the sheer relentlessness that you dedicated yourself towards stunts, choreography. It was the first time I'd ever seen how invaluable a background in song and dance is when you are doing an action movie," he said.

"You hit your marks in those fight scenes with speed and confidence, the likes of which I have never seen. I don't care if you were 25, 35, 45 or 55. It was lightning."

"Watching you do what just looked like a clinic on stunt work was one of the most impressive things I've ever seen in my life," Reynolds added.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' hits theaters on July 26, reported Deadline.