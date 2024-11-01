It's a wrap for Dakota Johnson-Adria Arjona starrer 'Splitsville'

Earlier, we reported about Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, and Kyle Marvin headlining a comedy film titled Splitsville. The latest development regarding the project is that its production has been completed. It is written and directed by Michael Angelo Covino, who also stars in the film.

Splitsville follows Ashley (Arjona) requesting a divorce, prompting Carey (Marvin) to seek comfort from his friends Julie (Johnson) and Paul (Covino). However, he is shocked to learn that their seemingly perfect relationship is actually an open marriage. As Carey becomes increasingly entangled in their unconventional arrangement, he inadvertently disrupts the delicate balance of their relationship, leading to chaos and unforeseen consequences.

Splitsville is Covino’s second feature film as a director. Earlier, he directed The Climb (2019), which he co-wrote with Marvin, who also headlined and produced the indie dramedy.