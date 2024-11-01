Jessica Chastain, Brendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston to star alongside Al Pacino in 'Assassination'

Jessica Chastain, Brendan Fraser, and Bryan Cranston have joined Al Pacino in the upcoming mystery thriller Assassination. The film, directed by Barry Levinson, is jointly penned by David Mamet, Levinson, and Sam Bromell. It will also feature Shia LaBeouf, Viggo Mortensen, John Travolta, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Courtney Love.

Assassination explores a fresh take on the JFK assassination conspiracy, centring on Chastain’s character, Kilgallen, a prominent media figure of the era. When Kilgallen begins to suspect that Lee Harvey Oswald didn’t act alone, she leverages her influence to uncover the truth behind President John F Kennedy’s assassination. Her search pits her against powerful forces, including the CIA, mafia, and FBI, who would prefer her and the story to vanish. Produced by Corey Large and Jason Sosnoff, Assassination is slated to begin filming in early 2025 in Boston. Executive producers include John Burnham, Bernie Gewissler, Pia Patatian, and Jordan Nott.

Chastain, an Academy Award-winning actor, is best known for her roles in The Help, The Tree of Life, Zero Dark Thirty and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Fraser, who won his first Academy Award for The Whale, recently appeared in Killers of the Flower Moon, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone. His upcoming projects include Rental Family and Pressure, in which he will portray Dwight D Eisenhower.

Cranston recently starred in Argylle by Matthew Vaughn and will be seen next in Everything’s Going to Be Great, alongside Allison Janney.

Levinson is best known for his Oscar-winning directorial Rain Man.