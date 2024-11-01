Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan to return for 'The Family Plan' sequel

Mark Wahlberg is set to reprise his role as the suburban dad and former government assassin in the second part of The Family Plan (2023), Apple Original Films announced.

The follow-up will see the return of the original cast, including Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti, and Van Crosby, with director Simon Cellan Jones back at the helm.

David Coggeshall has scripted The Family Plan, which will follow the Morgan family on a European Christmas vacation that takes a chaotic turn when Wahlberg’s character’s past catches up with him. Wahlberg expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “I am beyond excited to step back into the shoes of Dan Morgan again alongside my brilliant co-stars, and with Simon and David returning.” He added,

“Making The Family Plan, and seeing it become an instant success with global audiences in the way that it did, has been incredibly rewarding. We can’t wait to collaborate with our partners at Apple and Skydance again on this next chapter for the Morgan family as their European holiday inevitably goes awry.” Skydance Media will produce the sequel, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger overseeing the project alongside Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson.