Game of Thrones film in works at Warner Bros

A Game of Thrones film, which is set to bring Westeros to the big screen has been in development at Warner Bros. The project is reportedly very early in development. No director, writer, or cast members are attached to the project.

Earlier, the Game of Thrones showrunners (David Benioff and Dan Weiss), which is based on fantasy novels by George RR Martin, looked at ending the show with three feature films instead of the 2019 series finale. Martin too approved of the idea and told the media that it was in consideration. However, in order to contain the series as a HBO property, the executives of the channel resisted the idea.

Game of Thrones, which premiered in 2011, concluded in 2019 with eight seasons. A spinoff based on the Targaryen dynasty House of The Dragons and the devastating war of succession known as the "Dance of the Dragons", was released in 2022. A second season was released in June this year and a third season is also on its way. The network also has the upcoming prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms planned for 2025.