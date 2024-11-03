Margot Robbie welcomes first baby, a boy with husband Tom Ackerley

Robbie and Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Francaise, where he was an assistant director and she starred as Celine Joseph.

Robbie and Ackerley have been close collaborators through their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which they run alongside Robbie's childhood friends Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara. The company has been behind successful projects including 'I, Tonya,' 'Birds of Prey,' and 'Barbie'-all of which stars Robbie.

In December 2016, they married in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia. Before their wedding, the couple kept their engagement a secret.

Margot Robbie, known for her acting roles, has also been involved in producing several Hollywood films. Among these, she co-produced the movie 'Barbie.'