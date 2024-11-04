Liam Payne's body set for return to UK, funeral scheduled this week

WASHINGTON: Former One Direction singer Liam Payne's body is expected to be flown back to the UK within the next 36 hours, following his tragic death in Argentina last month.

According to Deadline, reports from Argentine media indicate that arrangements are being finalized for the return of the former One Direction singer, who passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16.

Deadline reported that Payne's funeral is scheduled to take place this week at St Paul's Cathedral in Wolverhampton, the city where he spent his formative years.

Following the incident, Payne's father, Geoff, travelled to Argentina a few days later. He visited the city morgue, paid his respects at the hotel, and engaged with fans who were leaving flowers and tributes outside.

The investigation into Payne's death lasted two weeks. Prosecutors stated that they believe he was "in a state of semi or total unconsciousness" during a substance-induced episode at the time of the fall, as per Deadline.