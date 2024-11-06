A family divided

The French film Jouer avec le feu (that translates as playing with fire, English title The Quiet Son) deals with a phenomenon that extends beyond the boundaries of its home country. It’s a terrifying exploration of the widespread, worldwide affliction, of political divides cutting through families and tearing the most intimate of relationships apart.

Based on Laurent Petitmangin's novel What You Need from the Night, it premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September and won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor for French icon Vincent Lindon.

Lindon plays a single, widowed father, Pierre, who raises two sons in Grand Est, France. As his younger son, Louis (Stefan Crepon), leaves home to attend university in Paris, the older boy, Fus (Benjamin Voisin), becomes increasingly detached and cut off from the family.

Seduced by and incredibly attracted to the far-right, he finds himself crossing swords with his own liberal, leftist working-class father at the other end of the ideological spectrum. As he gets steadily unruly, obstinate and intractable, uncontainable bigotry gets unleashed and violence begins to spread like wildfire. The consequences of the radicalisation of Fus turn out unimaginably catastrophic, the stuff of horror rather than reality.

The film dwells upon the “us versus them” divide, the rise of anarchists and fundamentalists and asks a significant question: “Why do you hate everyone who is not like you?”. It also contextualises the anxiety and discontent of the young in light of the economic downturn and rising unemployment.