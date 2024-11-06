Lena Headey, Henry Winkler to star in 'Normal'

Earlier, we reported about Bob Odenkirk starring in an action film titled Normal. The latest from the project is that Lena Headey and Henry Winkler have been added to its cast, according to a Variety report. Ben Wheatley is directing the film from a script by Derek Kolstad, best known as the creator of John Wick. Kolstad and his Nobody and Nobody 2 collaborator Odenkirk share the credit for the story of Normal.

The film stars Odenkirk as Ulysses, the new substitute sheriff who takes charge in Normal, Minnesota, a town with friendly Midwesterners. The plot takes a turn when Odenkirk's character "unknowingly uncovers something far more explosive than a simple bank robbery."

The film also stars Winkler as the Normal town Mayor and Headey as a local bartender named Moira. The cast also includes Ryan Allen, Billy MacLellan, Brendan Fletcher, Peter Shinkoda, and Jess McLeod.

Principal photography is underway in Winnipeg, Canada, and will continue until December. Distributors from around the globe have already bought the rights for Normal.