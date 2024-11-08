First look of Jack Black from comedy film 'Dear Santa' out

First look pictures from Jack Black’s new movie 'Dear Santa' have been released and the actor, who is known for his comedy roles, is now taking on a darker Satan role.

The upcoming Paramount+ comedy follows a boy who still believes in Santa and, determined to prove to his friends that he’s real, writes a letter to Father Christmas. However, a spelling error leads him to accidentally summon Satan (Black).

The film is directed by Bobby and Peter Farelly, known for their work on their debut film 'Dumb and Dumber', starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels. The brothers have been separately involved with films such as 'Green Book' and 'Ricky Stanicky'.

Apart from Jack Black, 'Dear Santa' also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Brianne Howey, Hayes MacArthur, PJ Byrne, Jaden Carson Baker, Kai Cech and Austin Post. The film is set to release on Paramount+ and Digital on November 25, 2024.