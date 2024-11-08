Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho’s 'Mickey 17' release postponed

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming film 'Mickey 17', starring Robert Pattinson, has been postponed from its originally scheduled release on January 31, 2025. It will now debut in IMAX theatres worldwide on April 18, 2025.

This shift came a day after Lionsgate postponed the release of its Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael', directed by Antoine Fuqua, from April 18, 2024, to October 3, 2025. New Line and Warner Bros. also delayed the release of Companion from January 10, 2025, to January 31, 2025, to ensure IMAX screen availability worldwide.

With large-format screens driving a significant portion of box office revenue, premium dates have become increasingly competitive. 'Mickey 17' is an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel 'Mickey7', which follows a “disposable” space colonist named Mickey Barnes, whose consciousness is restored in a new clone body each time he dies. Ashton’s sequel, 'Antimatter Blues', was published last year.

Bong’s adaptation will feature his signature style, with a cast including Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. The film is produced by Plan B Entertainment, Dooho Choi of Kate Street Picture Company, and Bong’s own Offscreen, Inc.