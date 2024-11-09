Phil Dunster of 'Ted Lasso' fame joins cast of Steve Carell's HBO comedy show

LOS ANGELES: Actor Phil Dunster is teaming up again with "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence for a new HBO project.

The English actor will feature alongside "The Office" star Steve Carell in the untitled comedy series, written by Lawrence and Matt Tarses, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Announced in May, the series will consist of 10 episodes and is set on a college campus, focusing on the complicated relationship between an author and his daughter.

Details about Dunster's character are currently being kept under wraps.

Lawrence and Tarses co-wrote the pilot episode of the series and will serve as executive producers along with Carell.

The series is produced by Warner Bros.

Television, where both Lawrence and Tarses have overall deals.

Dunster, 32, became popular with his portrayal of footballer Jamie Tartt in "Ted Lasso", which ran for three seasons on Apple TV+.

In 2023, he picked up an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his work on the show.

His other notable credits include TV series such as "The Devil's Hour", "Strike Back", and "Humans", as well as films like "Murder on the Orient Express" and "The Good Liar".