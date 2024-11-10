Shakira to return as Gazelle with new music in 'Zootopia 2'

Colombian sensation aka 'Queen of Latin Music' Shakira is returning to the animal world of Zootopia next year as Gazelle. The news was just announced at D23 Brazil, a Disney fan event. In a video message shared with attendees and later posted on social media, Shakira expressed her excitement about reprising her role.

“I’m here to announce some big news. Are you ready? Gazelle is returning to Zootopia 2,” she said in the video, which included footage from the first Zootopia of Gazelle performing with her tiger backup dancers.

“That’s right. Gazelle is back and she’s got a new look, a new song and, of course, new dance moves. Just wait until you see what she and her tiger dancers have been working on. I know you’re going to love it. That’s all I can share for now, but I look forward to seeing you all on my tour next year and I’ll see you at the movies next November,” she added.

Also returning to the sequel are detectives Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they unravel another mystery in their city. It also has new additions such as Gary, a sneaky slippery snake who is pursued by the duo. Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan will be voicing the character.

Directed and written by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, Zootopia 2 is slated for a theatrical release on November 26, 2025. The first part which released in 2016 grossed more than $1 billion and won the Oscar for Best Animated Film.