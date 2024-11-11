Leonardo DiCaprio turns 50! From heartthrob to Hollywood legend, here are some of his iconic roles

Today we celebrate a milestone in the life of one of Hollywood's modern legends—Leonardo DiCaprio turns 50! From a young, promising talent to an illustrious Oscar winner, his extraordinary journey has captivated audiences and critics alike for nearly three decades.

DiCaprio celebrated his birthday with loved ones during a party at his residence in Los Angeles on Saturday — two days before officially turning the golden jubilee age. The guest list was a star-studded one, ranging from Brad Pitt to Mark Ruffalo.

This took the internet by surprise as the list of invitees was rather 'age-appropriate,' given the actor is (in)famous for dating women under 25. According to Elle, DiCaprio is currently dating 26-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti and the pair are still going strong!

Coming back to his profession, Leo has undoubtedly worked hard to reach the pinnacle of the industry. He's known for his dedication and commitment to challenging roles as exemplified by his performance in The Revenant when the actor ate raw bison, slept in an animal carcass and withstood freezing temperatures to portray the fur trapper Hugh Glass.

To mark this momentous occasion, let's revisit some of DiCaprio's most iconic roles en route to his recognition as one of Hollywood's brightest stars as well as finest actors.

1. What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993): At the age of just 19, DiCaprio received critical acclaim and his first Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his performance as Arnie Grape, a developmentally disabled boy in this coming-of-age drama film. His portrayal was so authentic that you almost would have believed that the actor himself had this condition! Although he didn't win, this role was undoubtedly his breakthrough which earned him respect and high praise, especially for a newcomer. This performance also set the stage for an incredible career that would follow.