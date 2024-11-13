Ali Fazal joins Phoebe Waller-Bridge in new film titled 'Rule Breakers'

Ali Fazal is set to star alongside acclaimed actor-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, best known for the series Fleabag, in an upcoming film titled Rule Breakers. Directed by two-time Academy Award winner Bill Guttentag, it will reportedly explore themes of resilience and defiance in Afghanistan.

Expressing his excitement about working with Phoebe, Ali remarked, “I am so thrilled to support a film that every parent should take their child to watch in cinemas. With such an inspiring story, it was no surprise that Phoebe joined as well.

Her involvement has lifted the film to greater heights.” Ali also hinted at the roles they would be portraying, saying, “We play key roles at different stages in Roya Mehboob’s life and journey, along with the Afghani girls’ robotics team.”

Ali was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya (2023). Alongside his wife Richa Chadha, he recently made his foray into production with Girls Will Be Girls. The actor’s next appearance will be in the film adaptation of Mirzapur.