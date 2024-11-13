In search of redemption

French filmmaker Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez tells a layered story about a powerful figure, Juan “Manitas” Del Monte (Karla Sofía Gascon), who embarks on a profound journey of self-exploration.

A film with dialogues in French, Spanish, and English as well as music as an integral part of the storytelling, Emilia Perez is a testament to Audiard’s skill as a filmmaker and his ability to craft complex and compelling narratives.

The film, which had its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, is dropping on Mubi in India soon. The cast also includes Zoe Saldana as an attorney named Rita Mora Castro and Selena Gomez as Jessi Del Monte, key figures in the world of the drug cartel.

The film explores themes such as redemption and forgiveness, as well as the impact of cyclical violence within the drug cartel and systemic inequality. However, it mainly delves into the complex relationship between gender identity and biological sex, the challenges of gender affirmation surgery, and the impact of gender on societal roles and power dynamics.

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, Neela Nira Sooriyan director Samyuktha Vijayan stated, “Sex is what you are biologically, gender is what you think you are.”

Responding to a question about it in the context of Emilia Perez, director Audiard echoes the sentiment, as he highlights the profound journey of individuals who do not align with their assigned sex.

“I completely agree with that statement. It is one of the most provocative ideas that we still discuss. The topic would not have sprung up 20 or 40 years ago the same way it now does. When you think of a person born into a sex that they do not identify with, what do they go through before they can transition? There must be so many difficulties for them to be able to feel true to themselves.”

The filmmaker goes on to add, “Emilia Perez is born out of this topic, especially its protagonist Manitas, who exists in a patriarchal society with plenty of violence and virility.”