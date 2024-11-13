'The Office' star John Krasinski named 'Sexiest Man Alive' of 2024 by People magazine

Let the office debates begin as actor and filmmaker John Krasinski has been named People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2024. He succeeds last year's honoree, Patrick Dempsey, who is known as Derek Shepherd aka McDreamy by our Grey's Anatomy fans. Meanwhile, Chris Evans was bestowed with the title in 2022.

The announcement was made Tuesday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. This comes after the internet was struck by some confusion about Benny Blanco being crowned the winner for this year.

Known for his role as Jim Halpert in the NBC sitcom The Office, Krasinski has played the floppy-haired, lanky character for all nine seasons. He later launched the A Quiet Place franchise and starred in Amazon's action series Jack Ryan.

In an interview with People, he joked that his wife, actress Emily Blunt, might fulfil her promise to use his cover as wallpaper in their home. The 45-year-old said his reaction to the news was "just immediate blackout...Zero thoughts," adding that he thought it was a prank.

Earlier this year, he debuted his sixth directorial effort and also starred in IF, a film about imaginary friends with an ensemble cast that includes Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw and Steve Carell among others.

Now in its 40th year, the first Sexiest Man Alive was Mel Gibson. Meanwhile, other past recipients include Brad Pitt, George Clooney, David Beckham, Michael B Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, and Paul Rudd.