Akon performs in Shillong, his songs leave crowd wanting more

SHILLONG: Global artist Akon on Friday night performed at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.

He did not leave any chance to mesmerize the audience with his voice. From 'Smack That' to 'Lonely', Akon turned the crowd nostalgic by crooning his iconic songs.

He also took to Instagram and shared fans' videos from his gig last night.

Akon captioned one of the images as, "@cherryblossomfest #india."

His performance was followed by an electric show by legendary group Boney M on their "Farewell Tour".

The festival was inaugurated Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in the presence of Union Minister of DoNER (Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region) Jyotiraditya Scindia and tourism minister of Meghalaya Paul Lyngdoh.