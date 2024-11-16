Let the gory games begin, again

Even as all things Korean continue to capture the imagination of Indians, if one had to pinpoint the moment where the frenzy became mainstream, it would probably be the release of Squid Game on Netflix in 2021. The dystopian survival thriller series took the world by storm, establishing Korean entertainment as a global force to reckon with.

As the show gets renewed for a second season, Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-jun reprise their roles as Seong Gi-hun or Player 456, and detective Hwang Jun-ho respectively, with the Hwang Dong-hyuk directorial promising more drama, and even more action. Excerpts from the interview:

‘I Want to Showcase My Versatility’

Lee jae-hun

Your character Gi-hun aka Player 456, the only survivor and winner of 38.6 million dollars, in 'Squid Game' is retracing his steps back to where it all began. What was it like to revisit him?

When I heard we were back for season 2, I found it funny how things had panned out for us, and the show. It took us three years to make the new season, and I feel had we known beforehand that we would have a follow-up season, we could have possibly shrunk the time in the initial episodes.

After two years, I was back on sets as Gi-hun, wondering how best could I portray this man once again. I remember the first day when I put on Gi-hun’s make-up and attire, I arrived on the set with mixed feelings. I had never felt this way before, it was something new as well as strange, maybe like the character and his arc. It is different, with a new cast and characters, and I have had an enjoyable year shooting.

What was that one aspect of Gi-hun’s personality you tried to understand while playing him?

The way one saw Gi-hun in Season 1 is very different from the way he will be seen now. But you will see glimmers of his optimistic and helpful nature. I seized every opportunity to move towards his inherent goodness. He was a man whose approach was dictated by his conscience. I was inspired by the Korean proverb, “A conscience that doesn’t lead to action is not working well”. So while shooting this season, where the games are almost war-like, I asked myself, is my conscience working like Gi-hun’s? That was my cue for getting under the skin of my character.