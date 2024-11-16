Oscars 2025: Conan O'Brien to replace Jimmy Kimmel as host for 97th Academy Awards

Gear up for Oscars 2025 as Emmy Award-winning TV host, writer, producer, and comedian Conan O'Brien has been chosen as the host of the Academy Awards, set to take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Known for his quick wit, charisma, and humorous style, Conan will be following in the footsteps of fellow comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars for two consecutive years, four in total. It will be the Emmy-winner’s first time hosting the awards, which will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on ABC.

The move seems to be a step by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to add a fresh vibe to the show amid its struggle with declining ratings in recent years.

“We are thrilled and honoured to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year. He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humour, his love of movies and his live TV expertise,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in a joint statement.

"His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best-honour the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year," they added.

In a lighthearted response to the announcement, Conan joked, "America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars."

Conan (61) is best known for his two-decade tenure as a late-night host, including shows such as Late Night With Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien and Conan. He currently hosts the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend.