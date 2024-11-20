Josh O’Connor joins Emily Blunt in Steven Spielberg’s next

Actor Josh O’Connor is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film. O’Connor, best known for his performance in Netflix’s The Crown as well as films such as God’s Own Country and Challengers, will appear alongside Emily Blunt in the untitled film. Its cast also includes actors Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and Eve Hewson.

The yet-to-be-titled feature has a story written by Spielberg, with the script penned by the filmmaker’s longtime collaborator David Koepp. Plot details have currently been kept under wraps, but Universal has set the release date as May 15, 2026.

O’Connor’s upcoming slate also includes Kelly Reichardt’s art heist drama The Mastermind, Rian Johnson’s new Knives Out movie and Wake Up Dead Man.

Blunt, who recently lent her voice to the animated feature IF, written and directed by her husband John Krasinski, was last seen on screen alongside Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy.

Spielberg’s last directorial venture was the semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans (2022).