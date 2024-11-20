'Now You See Me 3' wraps filming

Lionsgate has shared first-look images from the third instalment of Now You See Me, along with announcing the completion of shooting. The makers had also shared a few BTS pictures from the threequel, directed by Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer which is set for a release on November 14, 2025.

The plot of Now You See Me 3 is currently under wraps. However, the lead cast of the predecessors, including Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco, will be making a return as the four horsemen in the upcoming film, with Morgan Freeman also reprising his role.

A new generation of magicians, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike will also be introduced in the threequel.

Eric Warren Singer, Seth Graham Smith and Mike Lesslie have penned its script. The film is backed by Bobby Cohen, Alex Kurtzman, Meredith Wieck and Chisom Ude.