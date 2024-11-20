The new detective in town Prime Video's 'Cross'

Aldis Hodge delivers a standout performance as the titular detective in Prime Video’s Cross. While the series is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novel series, Hodge still had the challenging job of balancing the protagonist’s intensity, vulnerability, propensity for violence, and compassion on screen. However, in this exclusive conversation with CE, the actor reveals that much of his work was cut out for him at the writing stage. “The character was well-written, so all I had to do was find a way to connect with him,” shares the actor.
Speaking about his character, Hodge reveals, “We knew that Cross is a layered human being, who is sometimes in control and other times pushed by his passion. Interestingly, he is not a stereotypical version of a person in his position. He is flawed, vulnerable, loving, and caring. He is also a protector, a detective, but what makes him one? And what are his fears? The intention was to create a full-rounded human being. We had a lot of fun doing that.”
On the topic of fun, a character such as Alex Cross presents an actor with the challenge of delving into the detective’s complex psychology and motivations while relishing the thrill of the action scenes. Discussing which aspect of the character he found more challenging, Hodge says, “I was so connected to the role and excited by the prospect of playing it. When you love something and are excited, anything that may present itself as a challenge is an opportunity.”
He goes on to add, “I love the fact that we get to see him as a father, who tries to keep himself together while he is grieving. As for the detective side, I love how honest and real he is. There is a conversation early on where the police chief Anderson talks about someone who was murdered. She automatically waives off the idea that the police could have had anything to do with it, and Cross tells her, ‘We don’t know if the police didn’t do it, let’s keep an eye on it.’ I love that he is protective of his community and his job while also standing for justice. He is a man with a moral compass.”
On whether playing Cross influenced his perspective on morality and justice, an insightful Hodge shares, “As someone who helped shape the character, it doesn’t change my ideas of morality and justice. The character is a vehicle for how I see both. This is what was brought to the table before we even put the character on screen. Our intentions materialised on screen. It didn’t change; it was only realised in true form through these characters.”
Hodge also speaks highly of the dynamic he shared with his Cross creator, Ben Watkins. Describing Watkins as his “awesome partner in crime” who has been his “great collaborator, teacher and friend,” an effusive Hodge says, “When we first sat down to talk about the project, we had an open conversation about what my responsibility was not just of a leading actor but also the producer. Ben has a tone that he sets for how his set is run, making people feel respected and seen. We talk about everything from ideas, dreams, and jobs.”
The makers have already renewed Cross for a second season well before the Prime Video premiere of the first one. Hodge also shares his two cents on what he wants from the show and his character going forward. “Initially, my primary concern was about the framework of the show. How do we present it? Because how you start is how you finish. I feel this show presents a new evolution of the idea of a thriller, our approach to and perception of detectives and detective shows. What we are bringing to the table is uniquely indicative of Cross and its world. As to how I want to present him, I don’t have any particular ideas outside of trying to build on my natural relationship with the character. What I respond to and connect with, that is always going to be organic.”