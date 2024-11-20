The new detective in town Prime Video's 'Cross'

Aldis Hodge delivers a standout performance as the titular detective in Prime Video’s Cross. While the series is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novel series, Hodge still had the challenging job of balancing the protagonist’s intensity, vulnerability, propensity for violence, and compassion on screen. However, in this exclusive conversation with CE, the actor reveals that much of his work was cut out for him at the writing stage. “The character was well-written, so all I had to do was find a way to connect with him,” shares the actor.

Speaking about his character, Hodge reveals, “We knew that Cross is a layered human being, who is sometimes in control and other times pushed by his passion. Interestingly, he is not a stereotypical version of a person in his position. He is flawed, vulnerable, loving, and caring. He is also a protector, a detective, but what makes him one? And what are his fears? The intention was to create a full-rounded human being. We had a lot of fun doing that.”

On the topic of fun, a character such as Alex Cross presents an actor with the challenge of delving into the detective’s complex psychology and motivations while relishing the thrill of the action scenes. Discussing which aspect of the character he found more challenging, Hodge says, “I was so connected to the role and excited by the prospect of playing it. When you love something and are excited, anything that may present itself as a challenge is an opportunity.”

He goes on to add, “I love the fact that we get to see him as a father, who tries to keep himself together while he is grieving. As for the detective side, I love how honest and real he is. There is a conversation early on where the police chief Anderson talks about someone who was murdered. She automatically waives off the idea that the police could have had anything to do with it, and Cross tells her, ‘We don’t know if the police didn’t do it, let’s keep an eye on it.’ I love that he is protective of his community and his job while also standing for justice. He is a man with a moral compass.”