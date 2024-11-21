Angelina Jolie to headline Alice Winocour’s 'Stitches'

Angelina Jolie is set to play the lead role in French filmmaker Alice Winocour’s feature film, titled Stitches, also known as Coutures in French. The film, which will be shot both in French and English, follows a filmmaker (Jolie) whose life collides with two other women in Paris Fashion Week. Charles Gillibert is producing the film through his Paris-based label CG Cinema, in association with Closer Media’s William Horberg and Zhang Xin.

The film reunites Winocour with French distributor Pathe Films after her directorial Paris Memories, which had its world premiere in the Directors’ Fortnight program at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. Pathe Films is set to distribute it in France while Hanway Films handles international sales.

Stitches marks Jolie’s return to Paris after her recent film Maria, where she plays iconic opera singer Maria Callas.

The film earned an eight-minute-long standing ovation during its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year. Jolie’s performance in it has been tipped to win a Best Actress Oscar nomination.