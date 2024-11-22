'The Mask' director Chuck Russell wants to work with SRK, Aamir; calls 'RRR' a cool film

PANAJI: Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell, best known for Hollywood hits such as "The Mask" and "The Scorpion King", has already tried his hand at directing a Hindi film and he now aspires to collaborate with Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Russell ventured into Indian cinema with the 2019 film "Junglee", starring Vidyut Jammwal and Akshay Oberoi.

"I've been wanting to work with Aamir Khan before. He knows it, I've visited him and Shah Rukh Khan. I got to work with Akshay (Oberoi) and my cast in 'Junglee' was terrific."I like working with different cultures and talent that is new to me. So, all of India is new to me. I'm going to learn something new working with Indian actors," Russell told PTI in an interview.

The director was speaking on the sidelines of a masterclass at Film Bazaar 2024, which runs parallel to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

Asked what was the recent Indian film he watched, Russell said, "I liked 'RRR', it was really cool." The 66-year-old also walked down memory lane on the sets of 1994's "The Mask".

The superhero comedy, which shot Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz to international fame, completed 30 years of release in July.

Adapted from a popular American comic, "The Mask" starred Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss, an ordinary man who finds a magical wooden mask that transforms him into the titular green-faced troublemaker who can cartoonishly alter himself and his surroundings at will.

One of his strongest memories from "The Mask" shoot, Russell said, was when the team filmed the "Cuban Pete" dance number with Carrey, who also sang the song for the movie.

The director said Carrey had the flu the night they had to shoot the sequence but the actor powered through like a true professional.

"We were in the Backlot, I think it was Warner Bros, which was fun for me working with the studio was a great honour. We had to do this dance number and Jim was sick. He had the flu, he was throwing up. I was like 'Oh my god. It was a night shoot. The lights were up all day, it looked beautiful. It's ready."

How's Jim? Is he ready?'" Fortunately, Russell said Diaz was by Carrey's side, holding his head. "We were all friends. I told Jim, 'I'm a professional, you're a professional, we have insurance, you're sick, we can take the night off'. He said 'No, no, I want to do it. Playing the character of The Mask gave him strength.

"He was tough. The old saying is 'The show must go on. It was old fashioned showbiz. That dance number was all about the 1940s, the character came alive and kind of gave him strength. I was quite impressed (with him)" he recounted.

The director, who made his directorial debut with 1987's horror film "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" and then directed cult classic movie "The Blob", recently returned to the genre with "Witchboard".

"Comedy and horror are similar spaces. I treat them in a similar fashion as a director. In a good story, it's about the setups, suspense and a good pay off. In comedy, we're getting a laugh, in horror, we are getting a scream and this works in large ways in the script and in the small ways in the moments we film. Where's the laugh, where's the scream, where's the tension and release?" Horror is popular right now because "the world is in trouble", he added.

" Russell, also known for action films "Eraser" with Arnold Schwarzenegger and "Paradise City" starring Bruce Willis and John Travolta, said he put everything in "Witchboard" that he didn't get an opportunity to do in his previous horror films.

"Maybe it's my last horror film, I don't know," he said.