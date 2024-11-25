It’s a wrap for live-action 'Moana' film

Production on Disney’s live-action adaptation of Moana (2016) has been wrapped. The film was announced a year ago, and its production began on July 29 this year. The lead cast includes Catherine Laga’aia as the titular Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui, a role he played in the two animation Moana films.

Thomas Kail directed the film from a script by Dana Ledoux Miller and Jared Bush. The film also stars John Tui (Chief Tui), Rena Owen (Gramma Tala), and Frankie Adams (Sina)—a different set of cast from the 2016 animation film.

Johnson produces the film alongside his Seven Bucks Productions partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Auli‘i Cravalho, the voice of Moana in the 2016 film, serves as an executive producer, alongside Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co.

The 2016 film tells the story of the titular Disney princess’s journey of self-reflection and discovery, as well as her friendship with exiled demigod Maui.

Moana is slated for a July 10, 2026, release through Walt Disney Studios in theatres worldwide.