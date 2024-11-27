'Moana 2': The ocean unites us

Moana and Maui, after eight years, are once again ready to take us on a seafaring adventure. Moana 2 will have the titular character take the help of the shapeshifting Polynesian God, played by Dwayne Johnson, to break the curse of God Nalo on Motufetu Island, which once connected the people of the ocean.

The film’s co-director and screenplay writer, Dana Ledoux Miller, explains how the theme of the film draws upon her affinity to her Pacific Island community. She says, “In thinking about what Moana’s continued story might be, I thought a lot about what it means to be a Pacific Islander. Our lives are built around community and connection. There’s a phrase that’s often used in the Pacific, and it’s been said by many people: ‘The ocean isn’t what separates us; it’s what connects us.’ That always resonated with me.” She adds that it is an incredible responsibility, both towards the characters and her community.

Apart from the theme and storyline, another exciting prospect to look for is the dynamic duo of Maui and Moana. From reluctant allies to forming a deep connection, the relationship shared by the two can be described as friendship and also a mentor-student bond. In the first film, their relationship attains completeness with Maui recognising Moana’s determination, leadership, and bravery, while she learns to appreciate his complexities and vulnerabilities caused by the guilt of his past mistakes and his earnest attempt to find redemption.

“You can’t tell Moana’s story without Maui,” says co-director, David G Derrick Jr. He adds, “We love these two characters together—they make each other better. Maui has evolved—he’s grown and changed. But he’s still the same Maui that we love. He sets out to defeat this terrible curse all by himself—which is very Maui of him.

But we all know that Maui and Moana will have better luck if they team up. It’ll take Maui’s strength and bravery—he can lasso the sun and lift up an island—along with Moana’s selflessness and empathy to unite the people of the ocean.” Adding to David’s point, the film’s producer, Yvett Merino, explains how crucial the casting is.