Barry Keoghan to portray Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes' Beatles film

LOS ANGELES: British actor Barry Keoghan will be essaying the role of Ringo Starr in filmmaker Sam Mendes' upcoming film, the Beatles drummer has confirmed.

Mendes has planned a four-film series chronicling the legendary band, with each movie told from the perspective of one of the Beatles members.

The actor has confirmed that Keoghan, the Oscar-nominated actor known for The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn, will portray him during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I think it's great. I believe he's somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many," the 84-year-old musician said.

The films will intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history, leading up to their 1970 breakup.

Mendes, the director of critical hits like American Beauty, Road to Perdition and 1917, has described his latest project as a challenge to the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of the late John Lennon and George Harrison have given the filmmaker the full life story and music rights for the upcoming films.

It is also rumoured in American media that Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn are in negotiations for the roles of Paul McCartney and George Harrison, respectively, while Harris Dickinson is in talks to play John Lennon.

Mendes will produce the movie through his Neal Street Productions, along with Pippa Harris and Julie Pastor.