Apple TV+ renews 'Sugar' for season two

Colin Farrell will be returning as detective John Sugar from the Apple TV+ drama Sugar for another season. The first season, which premiered this April, follows Farrell’s private eye, who investigates the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel.

When Sugar attempts to figure out the fate of the woman, he unearths the recent and long-held secrets of the Siegel family. In the upcoming season, Sugar will look into the disappearance of another person in Los Angeles.

“It has been incredibly exciting to see audiences around the world embrace Sugar, and we are thrilled to return for a second season,” said executive producers Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon.

“We’re so grateful to our partners at Apple for their support, our showrunner Sam Catlin, the brilliant Colin Farrell, and of course, our viewers. We can’t wait to get John Sugar back on the case.”

The first season also starred James Cromwell, Amy Ryan, Dennis Boutsikaris, Anna Gunn, Sydney Chandler and Alex Hernandez.