For the love of homeland

No Other Land took me back to the 2011 documentary, Five Broken Cameras, for more reasons than one, but first and foremost for having been made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective unimaginable, given the world’s most ceaseless, remorseless and longest ongoing conflict, that is escalating to engulf the Middle-East, with no ceasefire in sight.

While Five Broken Cameras, a Palestine-Israel-France co-production, had been directed together by a Palestinian farmer turned self-taught photographer Emad Burnat and an Israeli filmmaker Guy Davidi, No Other Land, a Palestine-Norway co-production, is the debut directorial of four activists-journalists-filmmakers Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor from the two sides of the political divide. Adra and Ballal are Palestinians and Abraham and Szor are Israelis.

The film had its premiere in the Panorama section of Berlinale earlier in February this year where it won the Berlinale Documentary Award and the Panorama Audience Award for Best Documentary. It recently played at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival and features in the World Cinema section of the upcoming Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI).

How No Other Land managed to take shape could well be the subject of a separate film. A case of cinema rising above disputes to become a marker of artistic resistance and human solidarity. Abraham got in touch with Adra, as an Israeli journalist covering the conflict. The friendship blossomed while working together on articles from the area which is when the idea of the film was also born.